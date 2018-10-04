Tonight is Pink Pint Night at Campus 805

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Liz Hurley, the Huntsville Hospital Foundation and WAFF 48 invite you to make plans to attend Pink Pint Night at Campus 805 on Thursday evening.
Proceeds from the event will go toward benefiting the Liz Hurley Breast Cancer Fund.
There is no cover charge to attend. Food and drinks will be available to purchase from Earth & Stone Wood Fired Pizza, Straight to Ale and Yellowhammer Brewing.
You can also still register for the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run. The run will take place on Saturday, October 20.
