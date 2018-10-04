One New Orleans Popeyes is selling wings battered in edible 24k gold

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -If you have expensive taste but are on a budget, you are in luck.
Popeyes "is breaking out the champagne... and using it to hand batter our boneless chicken wings before tossing them in edible 24 Karat gold flakes. For today only, guests can get their hands on POPEYES® 24 Karat Champagne Wings and celebrate in a deliciously unique way,'' according to a press release issued by the establishment.
According to our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, the only Popeyes location in New Orleans offering the deal is on 621 Canal Street.
The offer on Thursday is part of the Boneless Wing Bash, which includes six boneless wings, choice of side and a biscuit at a recommended price of $5 while supplies last at participating locations, according to the report.
“We are thrilled to open our 3,000th restaurant and have even more guests enjoying our incredible fried chicken,” said Alex Santoro, president of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in the press release. “We wanted to share this celebration with our fans, so our chefs cooked up something extra special for them. It’s a fun way for guests to celebrate this milestone right along with us.”
Popeyes was opened 46 years ago in New Orleans, beginning as a small restaurant that turned into a craze that swept the nation.
In 1972 Alvin C. Copeland opened “Chicken on the Run” in Arabi, serving the famous Southern-friend chicken. After several months of lackuster performance, he reopened as Popeyes, introducing spicy New-Orleans style chicken.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.