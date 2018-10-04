Old Highway 431 bridge to be widened

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - If you live out near Gurley, you’ve probably driven on the old one-lane bridges on Old Highway 431. The Madison County Commission gave the green light for the bridges to be widened.
When you travel on Old Highway 431, you’ll come across four bridges. They each only have one lane of traffic and members of the Madison County Commission say that needs to change. They have plans to widen the four bridges, but that comes with a big price tag, $8.5 million.
“We hired an engineer that’s been working with us for the last 20 months to get to this point. We’ve had a lot of environmental concerns that need to be taken care of, they’ve done that,” said Commissioner Craig Hill.
On Wednesday, the Madison County Commission agreed to pay a firm $669,000 to conduct the first phase of the project. We talked with members who say it’s long overdue.
“This project right here is a large project and it’s very costly, and it’s a worthy project. We just have to be sure that the process continues and getting through environmental issues, it’s taxing,” said Commission Chairman Dale Strong.
It’s estimated everyday more than 15,000 vehicles travel across the Flint River Bridge and the three relief bridges. The Madison County Commissioners want to make the bridges safer for everyone who uses them, allowing for people to bike and walk across them.
“They will be widened, they will have a bike lane and a walking lane, so they’ll probably be in the 35 to 40 foot width so that’s a huge improvement for that area to eliminate the one lane bridges to have functional bridges that are a lot safer and will also pedestrian use,” said Hill.
The engineering and designing phase of this project will take in between six and nine months. Members of the Madison County Commission hope to have the whole project completed by next year.
