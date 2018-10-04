Officials say new BJCC arena would attract more large-scale sporting events

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A $300 million project will include a new stadium and a new arena for the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.
Gene Hallman, head of Bruno Event Team, says $125 million will go towards building a new arena.
“Birmingham has a great reputation as an event town,” says Bruno Event Team President Gene Hallman.
And Hallman wants it to stay that way. With $125 million in renovations coming to Legacy arena, he says folks won’t recognize the place.
“A new skin on the facility, new concourses, a club level, and also a suite level, completely new seats,” says Hallman.
Plans also include a glass atrium. Hallman says the goal is to be competitive in recruiting larger sports events—ones that we weren’t able to bid out for in the past. Partially to blame is the fact the arena was built in the early 1970’s and just isn’t as impressive as modern arenas.
“When you would go and talk to the NCAA about bringing the men’s college basketball tournament to Birmingham, they would look at the current suite situation and say it doesn’t accommodate all their corporate partners that they have. So they need areas to entertain those sponsors who support the NCAA,” says Hallman.
He says with the bridge project going on, the World Games coming in 2021 and the current bookings, it’s difficult to determine a timeline for the renovations since they’ll have to shut the whole arena down.
