Mother blames litter for injuring daughter at Smith Lake

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A lot of you were horrified by this picture going around on social media.
A Cullman County mom said her 7-year-old daughter had to get stitches after a broken beer bottle cut the child’s hand at Smith Lake.
We were out at Smith Lake Park in Cullman County on Wednesday and within minutes, we found enough trash to fill a grocery bag.
But it’s the litter in the water that’s creating a lot of concern.
“Broken glass is definitely the most dangerous,” said Jim Eason, president of Winston County Smith lake Advocacy, Inc.
Broken glass was what one Cullman County mother said almost caused her 7-year-old daughter to lose her thumb while swimming in Smith Lake.
“This is a plastic bottle that’s been here probably for years," said Eason while picking up trash.
For Eason, this trash is his passion. He lives on Smith Lake and has spent countless hours searching for litter to clean up the lake.
“It can go anywhere from finding a toothbrush to finding a commode,” he said.
He said he's not surprised to hear what happened to the young girl.
“It’s just like the sides of the road,” said Eason. “You think that putting it in the lake, it’s going to disappear, but I’m going to say 80 or 90 percent of it floats somewhere.”
Eason said during the several years he’s volunteered, it hasn’t gotten any better, and he doesn’t see it getting any better until people realize the danger they’re putting others in.
“Ignorance,” said Eason. “They don’t think about it or they don’t care.”
He said he hopes next time someone visits the lake, they’ll think about what happened to the young girl, remember this picture and think twice before littering.
“Trashy people throw trash,” he said. “So consider yourself trashy if you throw trash.”
If you would like to help clean up Smith Lake, they’re having a volunteer cleanup Thursday morning at 8:30 at Jim King’s Boat Launch in Winston County.
You can contact Winston County Smith Lake Advocacy at (205)701-1286 or by email at wcslainc@gmail.com.
