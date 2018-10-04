More of the 90s and Sunshine to End this Week

Every other day through Sunday looks to be very similar with high temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s. We should stay dry with plenty of sunshine every day as well, but the humidity will stay high as well which means that the feels like temperature will be into the upper 90s and low triple digits. There is a small chance at rain next Monday but otherwise your ten-day forecast is looking a relatively dry. The one hope for cool weather does not come until October 13, which would be next Saturday.