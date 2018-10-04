More of the 90s and Sunshine to End this Week

Another warm and muggy start to your day out there today as temperatures across the Valley are into the upper 60s and we have a few spots into the low 70s. Patchy fog once again an issue this morning due to the light wind and high humidity.
As we go throughout the rest of your day today get ready for some heat! Climbing into the low 90s across the Valley this afternoon but factoring the humidity in it will feel closer to 100 degrees! Expecting to see quite a bit of sunshine out there this afternoon as well with that southeast wind at around 5 to 10 mph.
Every other day through Sunday looks to be very similar with high temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s. We should stay dry with plenty of sunshine every day as well, but the humidity will stay high as well which means that the feels like temperature will be into the upper 90s and low triple digits. There is a small chance at rain next Monday but otherwise your ten-day forecast is looking a relatively dry. The one hope for cool weather does not come until October 13, which would be next Saturday.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
