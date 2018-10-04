Man injured in Albertville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Albertville Police responded to High Point Grocery in Albertville after a shooting victim was reported there.
WAFF 48 News has learned that the victim will be transported to an airport and then flown to a hospital for treatment. The severity of his injuries are unknown.
Albertville police are still trying to determine if he was shot outside the grocery store or at another location.
WAFF has a crew on the way and will update this story with more information.
