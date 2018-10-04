Madison student suspended over knife threat

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - A threat at Discovery Middle School has gotten one student suspended.
Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker confirmed to WAFF 48 News that a student made a “comment” that she was going to bring a knife to school Thursday.
The threat was investigated and the student was suspended.
School will go on as scheduled Thursday.
The principal at Discovery and Madison police investigated whether a weapon was brought to campus Wednesday. They determined that was just a rumor.
