Madison student suspended over knife threat
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 3, 2018 at 10:05 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 10:05 PM

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - A threat at Discovery Middle School has gotten one student suspended.

Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker confirmed to WAFF 48 News that a student made a “comment” that she was going to bring a knife to school Thursday.

The threat was investigated and the student was suspended.

School will go on as scheduled Thursday.

The principal at Discovery and Madison police investigated whether a weapon was brought to campus Wednesday. They determined that was just a rumor.

