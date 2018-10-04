Lee High School History teacher’s history twitter lesson goes viral

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Local Lee High School history teacher, Jennifer Denton brought the American Revolution to life with “tweets", and the response online was #astounding.
Denton asked students to write “tweets” as if they were historical figures during events in the Revolutionary War.
Historical events and prominent figures were turned into outrageously funny parodies. The Sugar Act and Paul Revere’s Midnight Ride were just two of the events made modern by students.
One student “tweeted”, “@George do you got that info on that sugar act #cantfixmykoolaid.”
Denton shared some of her students “tweets” on her Facebook page.
Jennifer’s sister posted about the lesson, and the story went viral. Over 46,000 people shared the feel-good story on Facebook.
Jennifer was amazed by the response she and her students have recieved. She is encouraging other teachers to think outside the box when it comes to lesson planning. If you or another educator are interested in learning more about the lesson you can email her at jennifer.denton@hsv-k12.org.
