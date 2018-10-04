Laurie Metcalf, John Lithgow to play Bill, Hillary Clinton

This combination photo shows John Lithgow at the world premiere of "The Accountant" in Los Angeles on Oct. 10, 2016, left, and Laurie Metcalf at the Tony Awards in New York on June 10, 2018. Metcalf and Lithgow are poised to star as Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton in a new Broadway play. “Hillary and Clinton,” by Lucas Hnath, the author of “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” is slated to open on Broadway in April 2019. (AP Photo)