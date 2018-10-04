Judge orders the City of Huntsville to produce all statements from incident review board EXCEPT Darby’s

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Judge presiding over the case against William Darby ordered the City of Huntsville to produce all statements from the incident review board other than Officer William Darby’s (unless he decides to testify at his trial) in a court order.
“All parties agree that the Garrity decision addressed in both pending motions and at hearing clearly protects defendant’s statement from use by the State of Alabama unless he testifies at trial. Nevertheless, the State of Alabama argues that because defendant’s statement may be considered exculpatory, it is obligated under Brady v. Maryland, 373 U.S. 83, 83 S.Ct. 1194, (1963) to provide it to defendant - and is thus entitled to receive and review it - prior to trial. While counsel for the City of Huntsville and defendant concede that counsel for the State of Alabama must be provided defendant’s statement IF he testifies at trial, they contend that allowing the State access to the statement prior to trial would amount to “use” of the statement prohibited by Garrity and the cases decided thereafter,” wrote Judge Pate.
Pate concluded in the order, “Pursuant to Rule 17.3(b) of the Alabama Rules of Criminal Procedure, the City of Huntsville is DIRECTED to produce to the Court all items requested by the subpoena duces tecum at issue except for statements in any form made by William Darby. Said production must be made by November 1, 2018. The Court will thereafter permit all parties and counsel to inspect, prior to trial, all items produced. The City of Huntsville is ordered to maintain statements of defendant, William Darby, in any form, and shall produce them if further ordered by the Court during trial.”
