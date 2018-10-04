Judge orders the City of Huntsville to produce all statements from incident review board EXCEPT Darby’s

“All parties agree that the Garrity decision addressed in both pending motions and at hearing clearly protects defendant’s statement from use by the State of Alabama unless he testifies at trial. Nevertheless, the State of Alabama argues that because defendant’s statement may be considered exculpatory, it is obligated under Brady v. Maryland, 373 U.S. 83, 83 S.Ct. 1194, (1963) to provide it to defendant - and is thus entitled to receive and review it - prior to trial. While counsel for the City of Huntsville and defendant concede that counsel for the State of Alabama must be provided defendant’s statement IF he testifies at trial, they contend that allowing the State access to the statement prior to trial would amount to “use” of the statement prohibited by Garrity and the cases decided thereafter,” wrote Judge Pate.