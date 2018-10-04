Huntsville music audit shows promise, room to grow

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Wednesday the European music agency Sound Diplomacy delivered the results of Huntsville’s music audit.
The company broke down more than 1,030 survey responses and CEO Shain Shapiro delivered the results to roughly 100 at Campus 805.
“We’ve done the initial assessment of it, and now really this is the reporting back phase, to find out if what we found out is actually the case,” he said.
The survey included questions on concert attendance, venue quality and barriers to music in the city.
Shapiro said Huntsville showed encouraging signs as a music city, but needed to develop a brand.
He said improved marketing and communication could make that difference.
“It’s not to compete with anybody. Cities like to compete with each other because we’re all fighting for the same thing, we’re fighting to attract or retain talent, but Huntsville needs to speak for Huntsville. That’s it,” he said.
He said part of that is growing a music following.
The Sound Diplomacy found 23 percent of survey respondents were making it to multiple music gigs per month, but a similar percentage was only making it out every few months.
Shapiro said the city can improve by promoting the venues it has, and building new venues to meet audience needs.
Huntsville Manager of Urban and Long Range Planning Dennis Madsen said public feedback to the audit will inform some of those decisions.
“We have a sense that there’s probably room for say a large outdoor amphitheater out there. We really kind of want to make sure that’s something we can support," Madsen said.
Kisha Freed is a singer, rapper and the CEO of Word-Express, a local company promoting arts and hip hop. She attended the audit meeting and called it “absolutely incredible.”
She said in the past, Huntsville has come off as “STEM focused” and not always conducive to the arts.
“I really appreciated them sharing their results with us tonight, it shows where the holes are and where the work is to be done. It’s not hopeless you know?” she said.
Sound Diplomacy’s role in growing Huntsville’s music scene will continue, the company will be releasing an economic impact assessment and present a strategy to the city in 2019.
