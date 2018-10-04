Huntsville Fire and Rescue Training to conduct a live fire training rescue exercise Friday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue Training Division will conduct a live fire training exercise on October 5th, 2018, at 2303 Annandale Rd. SE. This event was rescheduled from September 27th, 2018.
In preparation for the exercise, the structure has been prepared and inspected. All measures have been taken to protect the surrounding properties. Signs will be posted indicating the training area and any changes to the normal traffic flow that may be necessary.
Please keep the windows and doors to your home and vehicles closed during this time. We also ask that vehicles be parked away from the training house, so that we may have access to the premises. During the training exercise, nearby civilians may see black smoke coming from the area.
If citizens have any concerns during the exercise, they are instructed to call 911. There will be several engine companies and ladder trucks to assist with the burn.
Fire & Rescue units will arrive shortly after 8:30 A.M. to make final preparations and the actual lighting of the structure will start around 9:30 A.M. We will be teaching the Firefighters interior operations and then will transition to defensive operations.
The exercise should conclude by 4:00 P.M. In the event of inclement weather, we will reschedule the training.
