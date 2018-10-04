HudsonAlpha gets over $1M for disease education game

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology has received more than $1 million in grant money to put together what they’re calling a digital story telling tool similar to a video game.
This game will be available online.
It’s meant to meant to be educational. It simulates the outbreak of a disease and teaches kids about how scientists handle outbreaks.
“It gives us the opportunity to introduce students to real world tools in a career field where there are more jobs than we currently have qualified individuals. So it really is n intro step to get students excited about the field of bioinformatics,” said Neil Lamb of HudsonAlpha.
Bioinformatics is the science of collecting and analyzing complex biological data and how it will help define the future of science.
