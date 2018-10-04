HPD, Crisis Services touch on resources during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - You'll be seeing a lot of pink ribbons this month for breast cancer awareness, but some are also wearing purple ribbons. That's because October is also Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Huntsville police know that one of the most critical calls they can respond to is a domestic violence call, both for the safety of the officers and those who need their help.
“Just last month, we received around 800 domestic calls for service. For 2018, we’ve received a little over 7000. Not all of them turned out to be actual criminal case reports that we wound up taking but they’re still domestic calls,” said Lt. Michael Johnson, HPD’s Public Information Officer.
That’s why the department is shining a light on the issue of domestic violence, sharing information on social media and making sure members of the community know where they can turn for help.
“It’s important to talk about this issue because a large percentage of our murders are domestic violence related. We want family and friends of domestic violence victims that they’re aware of to come forward, let us know. Maybe some intervention can take place before it becomes deadly,” Lt. Johnson explained.
There are resources out there to help victims, including Crisis Services of North Alabama. They offer counseling, shelter, support groups, and a hotline.
“Domestic violence crosses everything- males, females, any race, religion, socioeconomic background. There’s no face to domestic violence. If you feel that someone might be in a relationship and they’re being hurt, take the time to ask the questions because you might be the only one who takes the time to do so,” said Joleen Heckman, Domestic Violence Response Coordinator for Crisis Services.
She works as a liaison with Huntsville Police Department. HPD also has Domestic Violence Advocates in each precinct that ride along with officers and give on scene resources for victims.
“They’re trained volunteers who have gone through our crisis services training and then extensive training to be able to work in the field with the Huntsville Police Department. They ride to each and every call with the officers, but they’re there for domestic violence calls. If you come across someone in the field, don’t be afraid to ask questions. That’s what we’re there for,” Heckman added.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence please call HPD or Crisis Services of North Alabama at 256-716-1000.
“We need to keep our eyes and ears open to help those in need who are struggling in their homes. Just here in Huntsville, we’ve had 3500 cases of domestic violence, just this year alone, ranging from criminal mischief to murders,” Heckman stated. “No matter who you are, we’re out there to help you.”
