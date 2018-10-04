Heat index as high as 98 Friday afternoon

After another very hot October afternoon we are left with warm temperatures and fair skies. Morning lows should be around 70 degrees Friday morning.
Friday will be a sunny and very hot end to the week with a peak heat index around 98 degrees. A few very isolated rain showers may pop up into the later afternoon. Right now the weekend looks to stay hot and dry with highs in the lower 90s Saturday and Sunday. It is important to stay hydrated and take breaks from the sun while doing any outdoor activities.
The pattern will change slightly by Monday as a bit more moisture makes its way into the Tennessee Valley. Isolated rain showers can pop up Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. The rest of the week will be a touch cooler with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Each day has a chance of a stray shower or two.
We are tracking the possibility of a cold front moving through late next week. Keep checking back for updates.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.