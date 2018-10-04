Crime Stoppers: Man steals shoes from south Huntsville store

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police say a man went shoe shopping but didn’t plan on paying.
Police say the offender went to Academy Sports + Outdoors at 2900 Memorial Parkway on Aug. 16. According to police, he entered the store, went back into the shoe area, removed his old shoes and out on new ones. He then put his old shoes back into the new box and walked out of the store.
If you know who he is, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME. You will remain anonymous, and you could get a reward of up to $1,000.
