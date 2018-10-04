Cops: Letters show man killed in car blast planned explosion

Officials with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives revealed the contents of the letters at a news conference Thursday with prosecutors and Allentown police. They say 26-year-old Jacob Schmoyer sent the letters out before the explosion in Allentown, Pennsylvania, that killed him, his 2-year-old son Jonathan "J.J." Schmoyer and a friend, 66-year-old David Hillman.