Colbert County sheriff wants DNA testing to help solve fatal stabbing

COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The Colbert County sheriff is upset because red tape is blocking approval for DNA testing in a murder case.
Sheriff Frank Williamson says if the state continues to drag its feet in testing the DNA evidence he will go to court to get a resolution.
“We got a family here that needs closure and this guy is keeping us from doing what we need to do to get closure for the family to make an arrest in this case," said Williamson.
Williamson says John Johnson was stabbed more than 20 times in his Colbert County home last December. Williamson says the process has been dragged out long enough and the family deserves to know who murdered their loved one.
Williamson says DNA evidence needs to be tested but officials at the state forensics Lab are refusing to test it.
“The state can’t separate it, so we found a private lab to do that and we are waiting on the state and they have refused to do it," he said.
Williamson says an independent lab in Florida can split the evidence, but the state won’t approve spending the money.
“The citizens of Colbert County deserve more than what they are given and when you tell me you will not be jumping through hoops to solve a murder than there is something wrong we got to have some changes," he said.
Williamson says he is now working with the district attorney’s office to get a judge to settle the matter with the state forensics lab.
WAFF 48 News reached out to the state forensics lab but have not heard back.
