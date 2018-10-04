AG candidate Siegelman wants ethics commission to revisit claim against AG Marshall

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Democratic attorney general candidate Joe Siegelman is asking members of the Alabama Ethics Commission to take another look at a complaint they have yet to address.
Siegelman says his opponent, current Attorney General Steve Marshall, violated campaign finance laws. He says the Ethics Commission didn’t look into a complaint that was filed earlier this year against Marshall.
According to Siegelman, a complaint was filed in July by Troy King. Siegelman says Marshall’s campaign accepted $735,000 from an out-of-state donor.
Earlier Thursday, Siegelman expressed he doesn’t want to see another Alabama elected official brought down by corruption.
“This is the law, my opponent surely knew the law. We need to make sure he follows it. He, himself on his own, is not. The Ethics Commission is the body that should do something about it,” Siegelman says.
WAFF 48 News reached out to Marshall about this supposed breach of ethics.
“It is unfortunate that our young, inexperienced liberal democratic opponent has decided to run a false and negative campaign," Marshall said.
