Woodville murder case goes to grand jury

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A preliminary hearing concluded Wednesday for a man charged with the murder of a missing Huntsville man. Investigators stated the victim was autistic and that he had just met the man accused of killing him.
A witness statement claims the suspect, Brandon Blaine Berry, may have thought the victim was a child molester.
Berry is charged with the murder and kidnapping of David Christen Lorenzo Rivamonte. He was arrested on September 20 after Rivamonte’s body was found on September 14.
Rivamonte was first seen by deputies along a railroad track wandering days before he was murdered according to court testimony.
Investigators testified that Rivamonte met a group of people associated with Berry and ultimately came in contact with Berry.
One statement included discussion that Berry became upset after the autistic victim told Berry he had sexually assaulted a ten year old. That's when Berry assaulted him after tying him up in a chair. A witness statement claimed Berry then took Rivamonte away from a home where they were and shot him in the head twice.
Rivamonte’s body was found buried across the street in a wooded area.
Another witness statement said Rivamonte had at least on one occasion referred to himself as Lucifer.
Berry claims to have not committed the crime and says he did not know the victim.
The judge found probable cause so the case now goes to a grand jury. A request for a bond reduction is currently under advisement.
