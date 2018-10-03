Volunteers needed: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Shoals

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Dozens of children in the Shoals are looking for a mentor and role model in their lives.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Shoals tells us that it is looking for around 40 volunteers right now.
The organization could really use more men to sign up and mentor young boys. Applicants must be at least 19 years old and pass a screening process.
Then, you simply share your interests to get your match.
“If the volunteer likes to golf and go to football games on Friday night or play guitar, we would match them with a child who wants to play the guitar and wants to football games on Friday night and play golf," said Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Shoals CEO Gina Mashburn. "That’s what we specialize in and what we’ve been doing for 100 years is matching the children to the volunteers.”
You can apply to become a volunteer on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Shoals website.
The organization is also looking to raise money through shoe donations. You can drop off your gently used shoes at the main office located at 505 N Columbia Avenue in Sheffield. The fundraising effort ends on December 14.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.