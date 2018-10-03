Verizon reportedly planning cuts targeting a quarter of its workforce

(RNN) - Verizon could be looking at trimming more than a quarter of its workforce, according to reports that the company is preparing buyout offers for 44,000 management employees.
The cost-cutting plan, reported on by Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal, is part of a broader drive to save $10 billion.
Verizon is America’s largest wireless provider, but has shed nearly 100,000 workers since 2006, when it employed nearly 250,000 people, according to Bloomberg.
The outlet reported that the proposed severance package will include three weeks’ pay for every year at the company. A spokesman told Bloomberg the packages will likely be capped at 60 weeks.
It will not affect sales executives or managers in "crucial company roles.”
Verizon also scheduled its third quarter earnings call on Wednesday, for Oct. 23.
