Uber drivers make less than $10 an hour, according to a new study

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Uber lures drives into its pyramid with the promise of “being your own boss and making great money”, but the great money part is up for debate.
The median hourly pay with tip for Uber drives in the U.S. is $14.73, according to a new study conducted by Ridester, a publication that focuses on the “ride-share” industry.
“That figure includes tips but doesn’t account for expenses like insurance, gas and car depreciation incurred while working. Using Ridester’s low-end estimate of $5 per hour in vehicle costs, drivers would bring in $9.73 per hour and potentially much less.”
These numbers differ from Uber’s own study, conducted three years ago and includes drivers who work for its more expensive services like UberBlack. That report estimate a 20-market average of $19.35 per hour before expenses-$5 more per hour than Ridester’s poll, which uses a nationwide median and only surveyed UberX drivers.
In the 2015 study, Uber estimated driver’s average hourly vehicle expenses around $3 for drivers of a small sedan and more than $6 per hours for drivers of SUVs.
The median salary of taxi drivers, ride-hailing drivers, and chauffeurs in 2017 was $11.96 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Some say these figures paint an inaccurate picture of the profit Uber provides, as many drivers drive “part-time” to earn extra cash and are not career drivers. Uber is expected to respond to the recent survey with updated figures.
