Sexual misconduct case dropped against Franklin County school photographer
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 3, 2018 at 3:47 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 4:07 PM

FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The investigation into whether a school photographer inappropriately touched students during picture day in Franklin County is being dropped.

Sheriff Shannon Oliver said there is not enough evidence to send the allegations to a prosecutor so the investigation will be dropped.

More than 10 students reported being touched inappropriately on picture day at Tharptown Elementary School in February.

Joe McEachern Photography fully cooperated with the investigation and took the accused employees off the schedule.

