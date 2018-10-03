90s settle in for the end of the week and weekend

After a hot afternoon temperatures will stay warm overnight with clear skies and lows in the upper 60s. Patchy fog may be an issue for the sheltered valleys.
The heat really settles in for Thursday and Friday as a ridge of high pressure moves in. High temps both day will be in the lower 90s. A quiet and dry pattern stays in place through the weekend with more hot high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Isolated rain showers are possible on Monday with temps just a touch cooler in the middle to upper 80s. Next week will stay dry with minimal chances for rain showers and isolated thunderstorms, highs will be in the middle 80s.
