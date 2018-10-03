Residents get answers on neighborhood roadwork; city takes blame for ‘miscommunication’

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville is making repairs to roadways across the Rocket City. It’s part of an initiative to improve outdated infrastructure.
Streets across the city are rated 0-60 with 0 being best condition and 60 being the worst.
One of there current projects is in a northeast Huntsville neighborhood on Stanhope Drive. This street ranked around 45, which made it eligible for repairs.
Crews have marked driveway aprons with a pink ‘X,’ which means they need to be repaired before the roadway can be repaved. Residents in that area complain the city never informed them of this work until it was well underway.
“The mysterious X’s, as it was noted in the previous article, are placed on driveway aprons, and those aprons are to be removed and replaced for various reasons. They could be blocking the storm water going to the gutter or they could be simply not constructed correctly to begin with," explained Chris McNeese, Director of Operations for the City of Huntsville.
The people who live on Stanhope Drive complain of incessant flooding, and are hopeful this will turn things around. Although, they still feel the city should’ve notified them of this work.
“It is the City of Huntsville and the contractors intention not to cause any inconveniences during this improvement. So, our intention is to complete the work in a timely manor so everybody can continue their days," said McNeese.
Driveways that need to be repaired should be completed by Friday, October 5. The entire roadway should be repaved the following week, Friday, October 12.
McNeese says several sites are already under redevelopment, and more could be added.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.