Report: Limestone County sheriff facing ethics investigation

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The Alabama Ethics Commission is moving forward with an ethics complaint against Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, according to our news partners at the News Courier.
The News Courier reports the state ethics commission has voted to send an ethics complaint to the Alabama attorney general’s office.
The nature of the complaint is not known, as it was discussed in executive session, according to reports.
The commission voted 4-0 to send the complaint to the attorney general’s office.
Blakely said he does not know what the complain entails.
He said he disagrees with the ethics commission’s findings, but feels the attorney general’s office investigation will exonerate him.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.