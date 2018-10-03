North Alabama basketball stars appear in team video

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Kira Lewis was still in elementary school when Cleveland Cavaliers player Levi Randolph was playing for Bob Jones high school.
Still, both players can relate to choosing the University of Alabama as their school of choice for playing basketball.
The team posted a new episode of its running series ‘Around the Block’ on social media that shows Randolph driving Lewis around campus.
Lewis graduated early from Hazel Green high school in 2018 to attend Alabama. The two talk about aspirations for Kira, popular campus hangouts and video games.
You can watch the full video now on Twitter.
