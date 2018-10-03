NBC poll reveals insight to Alabama races

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A new poll published by NBC News and Survey Monkey is offering insight into the minds of Alabama voters.
The survey, which was conducted from September 9 to 24, canvassed more than 1,200 registered voters who call Alabama home.
Questions ranged from statewide races, Presidential favor and issues of interest to Alabamians.
The poll shows that Governor Kay Ivey would win the election even if challenger Walt Maddox picked up the remaining undecided voters.
The survey shows that a majority of voters would be willing to pay more in taxes to fund schools and infrastructure improvements. Only 42% of voters surveyed were in favor of expanding Medicaid.
Approval for law makers in Alabama was close to 50/50, with 53% of voters stating they approved of the way the legislature was handling business.
And 59% of Alabama voters surveyed in the poll say they approve of President Donald Trump’s White House.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.