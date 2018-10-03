Madison County Commission buys huge lot on North Memorial Parkway

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A prime piece of Huntsville real estate on North Memorial Parkway, right next to the WAFF News station has sold for more than $3 million, and we now know the buyer and the construction plans.
The area has been empty for more than 20 years, and we now know The Madison County Commission is the owner of the 7.7 acre lot.
The Madison County Commission chairman says the plan is to build a service center that will house several government agencies. They targeted this area because it's centrally located making it easy for a lot of people in Madison County to get too. One of the highlights and selling points is the massive parking lot that will allow for more than 400 people to park. As you know, a lot of current government agencies don't have parking.
“We’re hoping to build somewhere in between 50-55-thousand square foot services center that will be home to the Madison County tax assessor, tax collector, license director, probate judge and potentially other department, but this right here will be in an effort to better serve the people who have chosen to live, work, play and raise their family in Madison County,” said commission chairman Dale Strong.
The Madison County Commission has hired a company to design the building and they’re expected to take 8 months to finalize their plans and construction will take 2 years. The goal is to have the government service center open in late 2020 or early 2021.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.