Huntsville schools administrators, parents talk safety just hours after Columbia HS incident

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - On Tuesday night, members of the Huntsville City Schools community met at Grissom High School to talk school safety just hours after a student was arrested for bringing an unloaded gun to Columbia High School.
Nobody was injured, and Huntsville police said student resource officers were able to arrest the 17-year-old quickly.
The meeting Tuesday was scheduled after the accidental shooting at Blossomwood Elementary in September, which left the second-grader who brought the gun with an injured hand.
It was one of five forums scheduled to give parents an opportunity to discuss solutions to make Huntsville City Schools safer.
Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley began the meeting by addressing the incident at Columbia.
“We will not tolerate this type of behavior in our schools, I also want to remind parents we need your support, this gun was found in a students' backpack,” she said.
Parents were then split into small groups to workshop ideas on parental involvement, school safety, and legislative options.
Christie Ashton is a mother of four and said the incident at Columbia added more urgency to the conversation.
“I think it’s just one more example, that this is not something that’s going to go away, this is not a problem that is just an isolated incident or only happens in other places,” she said.
She said the groups allowed her to get perspectives she had not previously considered, but the theme of parental accountability did come up repeatedly.
At the end of the evening each smaller group presented their ideas to the larger meeting.
Ideas discussed included but were not limited to:
- Implementation of a dress code
- Random backpack searches
- Laws punishing parents whose underage children have access to fire arms
- Metal detectors
- An increase in school staff and faculty to foster more relationships with students
- An increase of Student Resource Officers or an introduction of plain clothes officers
- Upgrading all school buildings with alarms for propped open doors
- A “See Something Say Something” app
The next school safety forum is Wednesday, Oct. 3 at Jemison High School at 5:30 p.m.
A to-be-formed task force will analyze the ideas gathered, and will recommend options in early 2019.
