Huntsville police recording breaking recruitment

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has made history today with its recruiting efforts. More than 700 people have applied to join the police academy.
Officer Karl Kissich is in charge of recruiting for the Huntsville Police Department. A couple of months ago he decided to make videos highlighting different branches of the police force... and he say’s these videos have done their job. “Over the last 4 months we had 708 applicants come in to us, which is very exciting. That was over 100 percent increase from what we had in our previous hiring process,” said Kissich.
Although a record number of people applied to join the police academy, they’re only going to take 40 people. If you’re not selected, you can apply again in November."
“We did close on October 1st but we’re looking to open right back up November 1st for our August 2019 Academy, so applicants will be able to immediately put back in with us through JoinHuntsvillePD.com” said Kissich.
Only 40 applicants will enter the Huntsville Police Academy, but Kissich is optimistic about the number of people who will graduate, and receive a gun and drive a police car as the newest members of the police department.
“We’re very very confident with how good the candidates our and everything that we’ll most likely make around 40 job offers and it will be very competitive just to get into that top 40,” said Kissich.
Becoming a police officer in Huntsville takes a lot of hard work, and Kissich says he’s looking for the best!
