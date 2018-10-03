Heat and Humidity Increasing Through the Week, 90s Make a Return

More of the warmth and humidity out there this morning as temperatures are into the upper 60s and low 70s. Some patchy fog possible once again this morning due to a light wind. Could see some very low visibility in some spots.
Some passing clouds across the Valley this morning and we will see that through the rest of the day as well. Wind from the south will be around 5 mph today and that will bring in more heat and humidity this afternoon. High temperatures today will be into the upper 80s and low 90s but paired with that humidity it will lead to a feels-like temperature into the mid to upper 90s. There is a chance we could see an isolated shower out there this afternoon, but overall the best chance will stay north of the Alabama/Tennessee state line.
This August-like heat looks to continue day by day as we move into the end of the week. We could see several days in a row with afternoon temperatures near 90 degrees. Overall it should be a sunny and dry end to the week as well. Our next threat of rain isn’t until the middle of next week.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
