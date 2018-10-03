Heat and Humidity Increasing Through the Week, 90s Make a Return

Some passing clouds across the Valley this morning and we will see that through the rest of the day as well. Wind from the south will be around 5 mph today and that will bring in more heat and humidity this afternoon. High temperatures today will be into the upper 80s and low 90s but paired with that humidity it will lead to a feels-like temperature into the mid to upper 90s. There is a chance we could see an isolated shower out there this afternoon, but overall the best chance will stay north of the Alabama/Tennessee state line.