Free flu shots at 2 Madison County locations Thursday

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - There will be two opportunities to get free flu shots on Thursday.
One clinic will be at the Monrovia Community Center at 254 Allen Drake Rd. in Huntsville. This is one of several clinics coming up from the Madison County Department of Public Health.
Health workers say the type of vaccine offered this year is what they call “inactive," meaning there is no chance it could actually give you the flu.
They emphasize it’s important to get vaccinated before the flu season officially arrives.
“It’s important to get it early. The flu season actually starts around October and then it ends around May. So it’s important to get it early because once you get the flu vaccine it takes about two weeks for it to get into your system,” said Shelbrina Lomax with the Madison County Department of Public Health.
To learn when and where other clinics will be held, check the county’s health department website or Facebook page.
Another event on Thursday is the Food and Fellowship Community Day hosted by the New Hope Lions Club. Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill said there will also be free flu shots there.
This will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 149 Walnut Street in New Hope
