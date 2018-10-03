California gas tax repeal campaign seeks federal inquiry

FILE In this July 11, 2018 file photo, workers repave a street in Roseville, Calif., partially funded by a gas tax hike passed by the Legislature in 2017. Leaders of the Proposition 6 campaign to repeal California's recent gas tax increase are asking the federal government to investigate their claims that public resources have been used against them. A spokeswoman for the anti-Proposition 6 campaign countered the allegations, saying the campaign follows all laws. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) (Rich Pedroncelli)