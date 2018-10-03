Boo at the Zoo is coming

BIRMINGHAM, AL – SAVE THESE DATES IN THE MONTH OF OCTOBER! Make your Halloween plans all month long in October with the Birmingham Zoo! Prepare for over the top fun during our 27th annual Boo at the Zoo presented by Wells Fargo. Watch as the Zoo transforms into a destination of spooky attractions, themed rides and carnival games for 18 nights!
Come experience the excitement on Henley Park with inflatables, ghostly Ghoul School, Bat Keeper Chats and so much more! Guests are invited to wear their favorite family-friendly costumes as they partake in the festivities.
Trick or Treat Lane will be the sought-after candy place for anyone with a sweet tooth! Take a wild ride around the Zoo on our Eerie Express Train. The Spider Slide, Ghost Rollers and Scarousel are just a few thrills that are sure to entertain children of all ages.
Meet members of our animal family at the UAB Callahan Eye Hospital Wildlife Show and around the park with Animal Greetings. Boogie down at the Monster Mash dance party under the Safari Peak.
Boo at the Zoo presented by Wells Fargo is one spook-tacular event you won’t want to miss!
WHEN
October 11 – 14
October 18 – 31
TIME
5:00PM – 9:00PM
WHERE
Birmingham Zoo
PRICING
*Members: $15 – Rides and Admission
*Members: $8 – Admission Only
Non-Members: $18 – Rides and Admission
Non-Members: $10 – Admission Only
Purchase a Premium Parking Space for $10
Parking spaces must be purchased in advance. Guests must have printed parking pass in dashboard of car.
GHOUL SCHOOL
Monday – Thursday
*for the days of October 11, Oct. 18, Oct. 22 – 25 and Oct. 29 – 31
5:30pm, 6:15pm, 7:00pm
in Henley Park
ANIMAL ENCOUNTERS
UAB Callahan Eye Hospital Wildlife Show
Weekends (Fri/Sat/Sun) and during the full week of Halloween Oct. 29, 30, 31
5:45pm, 6:30pm, 7:15pm
Animal Greetings
Monday – Thursday for the days of October 11, Oct. 18 and Oct. 22 – 25
NONE on October 29, 30, 3
Event Tickets
