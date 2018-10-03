AT&T to hold hiring event in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - — AT&T* is holding an open house hiring event in Huntsville on Thursday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The job openings for full-time customer service representatives are a result of AT&T’s continued investment in Alabama.
The event will take place at the AT&T Call Center, 400 Diamond Drive Huntsville, AL 35806.
“AT AT&T, we want to make sure we are providing our customers with a high-level of service they have come to expect,” said Dave Hargrove, regional director of External and Legislative Affairs, AT&T Alabama External Affairs. “We’re investing in our networks and people as part of that commitment. We’re glad to welcome more Alabama residents to the AT&T family.”
The company employs more than 4,800 people in the state of Alabama, and the company is committed to diversity and veteran recruiting. AT&T offers a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401 (k), tuition reimbursement, paid vacation, and work/life resources.
For more information on these call center positions, click here. Visit www.att.com/jobs for more information on other job openings.
