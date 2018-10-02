51-year-old man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Decatur

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - Police are investigating a fatal collision in Decatur.
The Decatur Police Department says that they responded to the a single-vehicle wreck on Beltline Road at 6:34 a.m. on Tuesday.
They found the victim, 51-year-old Mario Owens, of Hillsboro, unresponsive at the scene. He was later pronounced dead at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Police say that Owens had driven his vehicle into a roadside ditch.
Authorities are still investigating this wreck.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.