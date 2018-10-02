Sheffield bans smoking in public

“Well, it appears it covers everything, any public property. I don’t know, I think next they need to strike it from your homes and automobiles, you know, just cut it off. Matter of fact, they ought to ban cigarette manufacturing if that’s how it’s going to be,” said Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford. "Now I’m being a little facetious. I don’t mean to be. It’s just I’m not a fan of government dictating to business owners, especially small business owners, what they can do. It’s been working fine. I just think it’s their choice.”