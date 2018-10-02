Sheffield bans smoking in public

SHEFFIELD, AL (WAFF) - The Sheffield City Council passed a smoking ban Monday evening.
The 4-2 vote bans smoking in restaurants, public parks and possibly other public places. It appears to cover any public property.
Council members met in a committee session for an hour and half before the meeting. The voted quickly after the meeting started.
“Well, it appears it covers everything, any public property. I don’t know, I think next they need to strike it from your homes and automobiles, you know, just cut it off. Matter of fact, they ought to ban cigarette manufacturing if that’s how it’s going to be,” said Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford. "Now I’m being a little facetious. I don’t mean to be. It’s just I’m not a fan of government dictating to business owners, especially small business owners, what they can do. It’s been working fine. I just think it’s their choice.”
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.