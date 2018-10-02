Second arrest made in shooting of Selma police officer

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - Another suspect has been arrested in the shooting of a Selma police officer.
According to District Attorney Michael Jackson, Octavius Brown was arrested in Jefferson County late last week. He is charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and shooting into an occupied dwelling. His bond has been set at $5 million.
Brown, along with Kevin Johnson, is accused of ambushing Selma officer Michael Hale. Hale was shot while on duty, ambushed by multiple suspects at the intersection of Broad Street and Furniss Avenue, according to Selma police.
Brown’s preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 6.
