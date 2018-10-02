Old Grissom High School becoming community complex

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Construction has begun to convert the Old Grissom High School in Huntsville into a new community complex.
The whole project is expected to cost $20 million and take more than a year to complete. We talked with the project manager who is working on phase one and he says his part should be done in February.
Garber Construction has about 20 employees currently working on this big project. They’re already moving a lot of dirt at the Old Grissom High School thanks to cranes and excavators.
“Currently the crews started the demolition of the existing parking lot. I have also crews inside the building removing asbestos,” said Jerry Holland, project manager.
Jerry Holland showed us the blue prints and the future community complex will have something for everyone, including a sports facility with basketball courts. If you’re a fan of the fine arts, there will also be a stage and an auditorium. One of the biggest changes is removing half of the old school to build a massive 40,000 square foot library.
“In the future, I’m not sure the time frame, but the next South Huntsville Library will be on this footprint of the campus,” said Holland.
Another part of the construction project is creating a multi-lane private road making it easier for people traveling on Bailey Cove.
“A new entrance way off Bailey Cove going straight through where the building currently resides to the lower ball fields,” said Holland.
The new building will be called the Sandra Moon Community Complex, named after Huntsville’s first female city council president, who died in 2013.
