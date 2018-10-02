Muggy & warm Tuesday with clouds clearing late

We’re into the first week of October but it feels more like the final week of August or early September. Waking up to temperatures this morning into the upper 60s and low 70s which is around 10 to 15 degrees above normal! We also have a few areas of fog this morning.
Get used to the warmth and humidity, if you haven’t already, because it looks like it will be with us for the first part of October. There are plenty of clouds out there this morning and we will stay mostly cloudy through this afternoon today. There could be a few peaks of sunshine out there this afternoon but also we could see a few isolated showers out there as well. The best chance at rain will likely be north of the Alabama/Tennessee state line. Afternoon temperatures will be into the mid-80s out there, which is well above normal.
The above normal warmth will continue through the next TEN DAYS! We could even see a few 90-degree days out there for the middle of this week as a ridge builds over the eastern U.S. and that means that the above average warmth will last for the first half of October.
