Muggy & Warm Today with Clouds Clearing Late

Get used to the warmth and humidity, if you haven’t already, because it looks like it will be with us for the first part of October. There are plenty of clouds out there this morning and we will stay mostly cloudy through this afternoon today. There could be a few peaks of sunshine out there this afternoon but also we could see a few isolated showers out there as well. The best chance at rain will likely be north of the Alabama/Tennessee state line. Afternoon temperatures will be into the mid-80s out there, which is well above normal.