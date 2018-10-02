Man arrested on theft charge in Florence

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Authorities in Florence have arrested a man after receiving a call about a theft from a construction site.
Officers with the Florence Police Department responded to the Florence Middle School construction site after workers called saying they saw a man taking two rolls of copper wire.
The wire reportedly belonged to Irons Electric and the man did not have permission to take the wire.
The man, 35-year-old Ryan Holt, worked for Irons Electric but was working on another project inside the building.
The rolls of copper wire were then discovered in Holt’s vehicle. Officers then arrested him for theft of property.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.