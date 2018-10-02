Madison fundraiser hopes to send veterans on trips

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - A fundraiser being hosted in Madison County is bringing members of the community together with veterans in hopes of sending them on the veterans on trips back to where they served.
Forever Young Senior Veterans of Alabama is hosting the event, called “Dance with the Stars and Stripes”. The organization hopes to have 25 World War II veterans in attendance.
The fundraiser is being held in hopes of sending veterans back to Europe in three separate “Trips of Honor”, with one headed to Normandy on the anniversary of D-Day, one to Belgium for the 75th anniversary of Battle of the Bulge, and one to Italy for those who served there.
The event will be held on Friday, October 12 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at 15100 Highway 20 W in Madison.
Tickets for the event can be purchased by clicking here or you can visit the Forever Young Senior Veterans of Alabama’s website.
Dinner will be provided at the event by Lawler’s Barbecue, beer and wine will be provided by Yellowhammer Brewing. The fundraiser will also feature a $5 photo booth, a silent auction, and live entertainment.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.