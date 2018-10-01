JOBS: UPS to hire nearly 100,000 seasonal workers

(WAFB) - Looking to make some extra money during the holiday season? UPS is hiring.
The shipping company announced it expects to hire about 100,000 season employees to support the anticipated package volume increase from November to January 2019.
The full-time and part-time positions are primarily for package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers. Some seasonal hires are needed to staff temporary facilities in some cities.
UPS said 35 percent of those who work as a seasonal employee for the company were later hired in a permanent position after the holiday season.
Those interested in applying for any of these positions can apply online here.
