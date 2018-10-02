Injured Morgan Co. first responder returns home from hospital following on-duty crash

“We tried to get out our vehicle. The doors were jarred. Our battery was dead. We couldn’t use the police radio to call for help. We had to use a walkie talkie off our hip. My partner did all of that. I took the brunt of the trauma of the wreck,” Kelso explained. “I couldn’t move my whole left side of my body. When I was able to get out, I remember being conscious and falling to the ground and laying in the ditch until the first responders got there to start their rescue on us.”