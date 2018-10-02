Injured Morgan Co. first responder returns home from hospital following on-duty crash

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A Morgan County first responder is happy to be alive after a terrifying crash while on patrol.
Many have been following Sgt. Danny Kelso’s recovery. Kelso is a well-known and well-liked member of the law enforcement community who spent nearly a month in the hospital following the on-duty wreck.
What started as a routine night on patrol turned into a fight to survive for the veteran officer. Kelso is a sergeant with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, assigned to corrections, and works as a reserve deputy. He is also the chief of the Morgan County Rescue Squad.
On the night of Sept. 6, he was riding with another deputy on routine patrol in the southwest part of the county near Falkville. They had just wrapped up with a domestic dispute call and hit the road again.
The deputies were eastbound on Highway 55 near Huckaby Bridge Road when they spotted a car driving very fast, coming straight at them in the wrong lane. “There was no time for trying to avoid them or dodge them or hit the pasture or overcorrect to avoid being hit,” Kelso said. “All of it happened in seconds. The next thing you know, we’d been hit head on.”
Photos of the damage from the collision showed the force of the impact. Kelso took the brunt of the trauma.
“We tried to get out our vehicle. The doors were jarred. Our battery was dead. We couldn’t use the police radio to call for help. We had to use a walkie talkie off our hip. My partner did all of that. I took the brunt of the trauma of the wreck,” Kelso explained. “I couldn’t move my whole left side of my body. When I was able to get out, I remember being conscious and falling to the ground and laying in the ditch until the first responders got there to start their rescue on us.”
He remembers passersby stopping to check on them at the scene.
“I knew I was hurt. I didn't know the severity of my injuries but I just kept telling everyone to check on the other people to make sure they were ok. Next thing you know, I'm being airlifted to Huntsville Hospital,” Kelso added.
He was left with a compound fracture on his ankle and a broken hip. He spent six days in the ICU at Huntsville Hospital and remained in the hospital for several weeks after that. Now, he's happy to be home.
“I will have to start going to doctor’s appointments and out-patient rehab and home health will be coming to check on me. I have a long road ahead of me so the continued prayers and support, I definitely appreciate,” he said.
Throughout his recovery, Kelso has heard from hundreds of Alabama first responders sending him well wishes and their support, as well as inmates in the Morgan County jail who he’s had an impact on while working in corrections.
Many officers and deputies went to visit him the hospital.
“When I was in ICU, the doctors and nurses mentioned that there was 100 people out there to see me,” Kelso revealed.
And celebrities have joined in. Actress and singer Kelly Pickler sent him a video message to lift his spirits.
“I hope you have a speedy recovery and much love,” she told him in the recording.
The crash remains under investigation by Alabama State Troopers. Few details have been released since the driver of the other car is a juvenile.
As soon as his doctor tells him he can go back to work, Kelso will be there- for the sheriff’s office and the rescue squad. The Morgan County Rescue Squad has been updating the community on his progress with regular Facebook posts.
“Tons of people have come to sit with me, talk with me, pray with me, to offer their support. I appreciate that. I means a lot to me,” he added. “As soon as the doctor tells me that I'm healed and I'm able to start going back to work, whether it's light duty or it's just a little bit of activity and I can start walking again, hopefully my boots will be back on the ground and I'll be out there to help the people of Morgan County.”
The rescue squad has also been helping raise funds to help Kelso financially during his recovery.
Being a first responder is what he’s dedicated to his life to and Kelso is eager to return to duty.
“It’s in my blood. I’ll always be first responding. I’ll still be the chief of the rescue squad as long as they’ll have me. All the civic organizations I’m in, I’ll continue to support them and I’ll continue to work for the sheriff’s office as long as they’ll continue to employ me,” he said.
