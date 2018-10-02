Indian artifacts slow Fort Payne’s $8 million sewer project

FORT PAYNE, AL (WAFF) - An $8 million major sewer project in Fort Payne is on hold. The reason? The discovery of Indian artifacts.
The delay has now been going on for months and the city says they’re now on their fourth design change.
The city of Fort Payne is continuing to work towards bringing sewer to the northern end of town. They want to add to their system on 49th street and take over the Terrapin Hills Sewer system which was failing in the past but the mayor says it's now in compliance.
The plan has been to follow with a sewer line along Big Wills Creek but that was stopped earlier this year after the plan design took it through Indian artifacts such as arrowheads and flint.
Mayor Larry Chesser says a second route was chosen. It ended with the same fate. A third route proved to be too costly. So now they’re hoping environmental studies will approve a fourth route so they can get the project back on track because time equals money.
“This last site will not change the cost measurably. It won’t be that bad. It will be a little more and, of course, the amount of time that we’ve spent with engineering in particular, I mean that keeps building up costs. Folks don’t do this kind of stuff for nothing,” said Chesser.
Chesser says they hope to hear back any time now on if the fourth design will be approved.
