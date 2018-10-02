Huntsville woman charged with distributing fentanyl that killed man

“The Department of Justice has marshaled forces to fight the opioid crisis that continues to claim lives and ravage families in America,” U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town said in a news release. “Fentanyl is lethal in minute doses, and as dealers add it to more and more drugs, it is causing both fatal and non-fatal overdoses. Our message to the drug dealers could not be more clear...cause an overdose and go to federal prison.”