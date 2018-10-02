Huntsville woman charged with distributing fentanyl that killed man

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - On Tuesday, federal agents arrested a Huntsville woman accused of distributing fentanyl that resulted in a death.
Drug Enforcement Administration agents arrested Ashley Danielle Smith, 30, on a one-count federal indictment. The indictment charges her with distributing fentanyl on Nov. 15, 2017 that resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man.
The grand jury returned the indictment against Smith on Sept. 26.
“The Department of Justice has marshaled forces to fight the opioid crisis that continues to claim lives and ravage families in America,” U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town said in a news release. “Fentanyl is lethal in minute doses, and as dealers add it to more and more drugs, it is causing both fatal and non-fatal overdoses. Our message to the drug dealers could not be more clear...cause an overdose and go to federal prison.”
“A very small amount of fentanyl is a lethal dose, whether it is ingested or absorbed through the skin. It is important that the public is aware of the danger of this powerful and potentially lethal drug. DEA is committed to working with our local and federal law enforcement partners, investigating and arresting those who distribute this dangerous drug, especially when that distribution results in a death,” said DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Bret Hamilton.
DEA investigated the case in partnership with the Huntsville Police Department and the Madison County district attorney’s office.
The penalty for distributing a controlled substance that results in death is 20 years to life in prison and a maximum $1 million fine.
